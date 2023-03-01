MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - JMH Let’s Get it 5k is held in honor of Justin Hasty who was killed in October 2012 and had previously served in the United States Marine Corps. Justin was an avid runner and was very passionate about the Wounded Warrior Project. In 2014, this event was started to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project to honor the memory of Justin and help some very deserving servicemen and women.

Saturday, March 18th

10 a.m.

The Paint Store located at 2051 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL. 36606

This is a Wounded Warrior Project “sanctioned” event.

http://jmhletsgetit.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.