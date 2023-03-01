Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - JMH Let’s Get it 5k is held in honor of Justin Hasty who was killed in October 2012 and had previously served in the United States Marine Corps. Justin was an avid runner and was very passionate about the Wounded Warrior Project. In 2014, this event was started to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project to honor the memory of Justin and help some very deserving servicemen and women.

Saturday, March 18th

10 a.m.

The Paint Store located at 2051 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL. 36606

This is a Wounded Warrior Project “sanctioned” event.

http://jmhletsgetit.com/

