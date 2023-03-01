Advertise With Us
Man suspected of multiple vehicle break-ins arrested

Jerome Hunter
Jerome Hunter(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man early this morning who they believe is linked to several vehicle break-ins at the Yester Oaks Apartment Complex.

Police said shortly after midnight, they responded to Yester Oaks in reference to three individuals pulling on vehicle door handles.

Two of the subjects fled, but one was apprehended after a chase in which the subject dropped two firearms that police were able to recover, according to authorities.

Officials said a stolen vehicle that was linked to six other vehicle break-ins was located nearby and police were able to link the subject in custody to multiple vehicle break-ins at Yester Oaks as well as four stolen vehicles from other locations in the city.

Police said they also conducted a search warrant at the subject’s residence and found stolen items linked to other reported cases, resulting in the subjects arrest.

Jerome Hunter, 20, was arrested and charged with four counts of first degree theft of property and 10 counts of unlawfully breaking and entering a vehicle.

