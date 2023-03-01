Mobile Boat Show 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Mobile Boat Show is coming up this weekend. The event is set for March 3-5 at the Mobile Convention Center. Click on the link to hear about all the boating fun set for this year.

Friday, March 3: 12pm-8pm

Saturday, March 4: 10am-8pm

Sunday, March 4: 10am-5pm

Adult tickets: $10

Military: $8

https://gulfcoastshows.com/mobile/

