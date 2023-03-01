Mobile County Public School System approves contract for phase 2 of Miracle League park project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There are over 200 Miracle League parks across the country. Soon the Miracle League of West Mobile: Schmidt Family Park will give children with special needs the same opportunities as others.

“They don’t have a lot of places they can go and enjoy themselves and interact in sports. This is a good place for them,” said school board member Johnny Hatcher.

“This will be a special place for special kids and adults,” said Vice President of Alabama Pecan Donnie Brown.

A year ago, phase one of the project started with crews starting the initial site work. Now that it’s finished, the Mobile County Public School System has approved more than 4 ½ million dollars to start on phase two.

“Phase two includes the construction of the special needs field, the concession stand, the restrooms, lighting, parking lot,” said Rena Philips.

Once finished the park will have different fields including a special needs baseball field and special needs playground. The school system says just like other Miracle League fields children with special needs will be able to have a buddy run alongside them. The field will also have a rubberized areas for children who use a wheelchair or walking device. School board member Johnny Hatcher says this project is an important one for children in our area.

“This can happen to anyone at any given time,” said Hatcher. “If something does happen to them, they’re able to come over here and still have a healthy life in sports.”

This project is personal for a lot of people including Angela Salamone who has a child who has autism. She says her son is a lifelong baseball fan who will finally get a chance to play the sport he loves.

“He is so excited about him actually getting the chance to play it,” said Angela Salomone. “I’m probably going to be crying the whole time, but it will be tears of joy. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to put into words.”

The park will be located on Johnson Road. The school system says phase two is expected to start within the next 2-3 months and they hope to have the first field open by next summer.

The school system is also accepting donations for this project. If you’d like to help you can go to mcpss.com/miracleleague or you can contact Chief Financial Officer Lori Zirlott to donate through the school system’s 501c3.

---

