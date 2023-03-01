Mobile PD investigating overnight homicide on Heron Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at approximately 12:17 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 1500 block of Heron Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered a 50-year-old male lying on the roadway with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, and his identity will be given after his next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

Mobile Police ask that If anyone has information that might help in this case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Also, you can provide anonymous tips by visiting mobilepd.org/crimetip.



