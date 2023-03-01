Mobile woman accused of stabbing another woman in alleged road rage incident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An alleged road rage incident led to a woman being stabbed Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

MPD officers responded to University Hospital, 2451 University Hospital Dr., shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday regarding an assault. Officers said that the victim was reportedly stabbed with a knife by an unknown woman during a road rage incident on Western Drive at Spring Hill Avenue.

The victim drove herself to the hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Officers later arrested the suspect, 23-year-old Char’Nesia Unique Lee of Mobile, at the hospital, according to MPD.

Lee was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on charge of second-degree assault and later released, jail records show.

He bond hearing is set for Thursday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.