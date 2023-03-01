Advertise With Us
More record temperatures, storms possible

By Jason Smith
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WALA) - A few scattered strong storms are expected across are area early Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a slight risk Level 2 shading for severe storms. The heaviest activity will primarily occur between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday, based on the current models.

In the meantime, unseasonably warm temperatures will continue. Record highs continue to be tied and broken with this late February warm spell. Today, Mobile reached 85 degrees. The old record was for this date was 82. Pensacola also set a record with 84 degrees. The previous record there was 79 degrees for this date.

We should stay very close to record highs through Thursday.

The next three days will be very breezy.

