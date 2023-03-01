Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD looking for burglary suspect

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery and have provided surveillance footage from the incident.

Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Wormeley Drive on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6:27 p.m. in reference to a burglary.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two male subjects entered the victim’s home without permission and surveillance footage captured one subject opening the victim’s refrigerator, according to authorities.

MPD said if you have any information to please contact them.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
Jasman Johnson
UPDATE: MPD makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper

Latest News

Man suspected of multiple vehicle break-ins arrested
Man suspected of multiple vehicle break-ins arrested
MPD: Woman stabs man during argument
MPD: Woman stabs man during argument
Mobile woman accused of stabbing another woman in alleged road rage incident
Mobile woman accused of stabbing another woman in alleged road rage incident
MPD looking for burglary suspect
MPD looking for burglary suspect
UPDATE: 2nd person of interest in homicide taken into custody
UPDATE: 2nd person of interest in homicide taken into custody