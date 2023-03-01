MPD looking for burglary suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery and have provided surveillance footage from the incident.

Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Wormeley Drive on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6:27 p.m. in reference to a burglary.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two male subjects entered the victim’s home without permission and surveillance footage captured one subject opening the victim’s refrigerator, according to authorities.

MPD said if you have any information to please contact them.

