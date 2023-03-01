MPD: Woman stabs man during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 44 year-old woman faces a second-degree domestic violence charge after Mobile police say she stabbed a man during an argument.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Petit Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the victim and the subject had an argument that turned physical when the subject, identified as 44-year-old Necole Nettles, stabbed him.

The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Nettles was arrested and has a bond hearing scheduled Friday.

