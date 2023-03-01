Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Woman stabs man during argument

Necole Nettles
Necole Nettles(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 44 year-old woman faces a second-degree domestic violence charge after Mobile police say she stabbed a man during an argument.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Petit Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the victim and the subject had an argument that turned physical when the subject, identified as 44-year-old Necole Nettles, stabbed him.

The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Nettles was arrested and has a bond hearing scheduled Friday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
Jasman Johnson
UPDATE: MPD makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper

Latest News

Treundous Qwavon Davis
UPDATE: Escaped inmate caught
Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man
Char’Nesia Unique Lee
Mobile woman accused of stabbing another woman in alleged road rage incident
Today officially begins the paid parking season in Gulf Shores and those looking to enjoy a...
Gulf Shores paid parking season begins with price increase