Multi-vehicle crash blocking eastbound I-10 in Baldwin County

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle wreck has caused a major backup on Interstate 10.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 34 in Baldwin County are blocked and will be closed for some time, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

FOX10 News is working to get more details and will have more information once it becomes available.

