No charges for opposing driver in crash that killed a Mobile runner

A local runner is being remembered tonight by friends and family after dying in a crash last Sunday.
A local runner is being remembered tonight by friends and family after dying in a crash last Sunday.(WALA)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New details were uncovered about the tragic death of a well-known Mobile runner.

Victor Birch, 61, was killed in a head-on collision last year. FOX10 News learned the person driving the other car will not face any charges, for now. A grand jury did not indict the driver.

Mobile County DA Keith Blackwood said, “All evidence was presented to a grand jury, including a toxicology report. and they no billed it.” That means no charges.

Birch was killed last September when his car collided with another car on Rangeline Road.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Birch was an avid runner. His friends said they were known as “bluebell bombers” because they would start their runs near a creamery. He’s remembered as a husband, father, and friend.

As for what’s next with the case, DA Blackwood said he plans to look for additional evidence and try again.

