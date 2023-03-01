Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Police: Man ticketed for DUI twice in four hours

A 26-year-old man was ticketed by Lincoln Police for two DUIs in a span of four hours.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A 26-year-old Nebraska man was cited by police for two alleged instances of driving under the influence in the span of four hours.

Lincoln Police first pulled over 26-year-old Joshua Steckly just before 10 p.m. Monday. Officers say his blood alcohol content was .145, nearly twice the legal limit, according to KOLN.

Police say Steckly was taken to LifePointe, a health and wellness center, cited for DUI and turned over to a sober party.

Just hours later, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a car crashing into a chain link fence. Officers allegedly found Steckly, still intoxicated, at the scene, and he was taken to jail.

Investigators say Steckly had a BAC of .204, nearly three times the legal limit.

He was cited for DUI, negligent driving and driving without insurance.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
Jasman Johnson
UPDATE: MPD makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeals arguments mirror earlier claims
Cashay Henderson, a 31-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death in her Milwaukee...
Transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire, police say
Police say firefighters discovered a woman who had been shot to death in her Milwaukee...
Police investigating transgender woman's death as homicide
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, injures at least 85