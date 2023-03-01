Project Prom helps students with dresses, accessories

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s that exciting time of the year again. Prom season is about to get underway, and Project Prom is ready to help out.

Project Prom provides free dresses and accessories, and is open to all high school girls in in the region.

This free event will be held at Fairhope High School. In addition to dresses and accessories in a wide range of sizes, there will door prizes, free alterations, free hairstyles, nails, makeup and corsages.

Annie Dixon and Terri Thompson from Junior Auxiliary of the Eastern Shore sat down with FOX10′s Shelby Myers to talk about the event.

Place: Fairhope High School, 1 Pirate Dr.

Date: Saturday, March 4

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

