Recipe: Cold Asian Noodle Salad

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy: Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • For the sauce:
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup seasoned rice wine vinegar 
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 lime, zest and juice
  • 2 teaspoons garlic, grated (2 cloves)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha hot sauce
  • 1.5 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • For the salad:
  • 12 oz. broccoli slaw
  • 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced 
  • 1 orange bell pepper, thinly sliced 
  • 5 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 (8.5 oz. can) corn, drained and rinsed
  • 1 jalapeno, finely chopped
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 8 oz. spaghetti noodles or rice noodles, cooked according to package directions then drained and rinsed with cold water

STEPS:

Combine all of the sauce ingredients together in a large bowl. Whisk until smooth. Set aside. Add broccoli slaw, red and orange bell peppers, green onions, corn, jalapeño, cilantro and cold noodles to the bowl with the sauce. Toss together until well combined and serve.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

