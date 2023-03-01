Upcoming classes at USA’s Center for Continuing Education

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

USA’s Center for Continuing Education provides programs for all types of educational opportunities. Many of the programs are open to the public. Courses are offered during the day and at night. We have upcoming courses geared toward children and adults. Our website will give a description of all courses at southalabama.edu/cce Here are 3 great opportunities coming up:

(1) Odyssey Lifelong Learning Program is geared toward senior adults, although anyone may attend! The Odyssey term begins on March 15th. There are three courses being offered this term: “China: A Land of Paradoxes” which is an exploration into China’s history, culture, government, military, education and daily life. “Glass: Mysterious and Mundane” A look at all the aspects of glass, including its history (where and when was it “invented”), Science (what is the molecular structure of glass), Forming (how is glass formed?), Creative Practice (who are the most notable glass artists?), and Technology (where do we find glass in our everyday lives?). Students will also have the opportunity to create their own glass piece to keep. Go to southalabama.edu/odyssey for course information and to enroll.

(2) High Schoolers: ACT Summer Institutes ACT test preparation courses. These intense 16-hour of instruction ACT prep courses cover all of the topics your child will see on the ACT exam. We are offering an on-campus ACT Summer Institute July 10th – 13 th . This is the first on-campus ACT program since Covid. We also will continue to offer the ACT Summer Institutes in the Live-Online format. This gives students many scheduling options. We encourage parents to get their high schoolers signed up for one of the ACT test prep courses.

(3) 3 rd – 8th Graders: We will offer a live-online Summer Bridge in Mathematics Program. These courses are delivered in 12 sessions @ 50-minutes each. The Summer Bridge Program in Mathematics helps minimize students’ loss of skills over the summer months by giving them an instructor-led environment in which to review and practice skills learned or receive guided instruction on key topics covered in the grade they’re entering. Presented as a “Visit to the Teacher’s Desk”, these classes are designed to help your child review key skills from the previous grade or be prepared for the new school year! Each course is taught by a dedicated instructor who has experience working with elementary school students. The courses are interactive -- students will be able to ask and answer questions in real time.

