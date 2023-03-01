Vintage Market Days of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Vintage Market Days of Mobile will be held at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Rd N. in air conditioned Hocklander Hall.
March 3-5th
Children 12 and under and parking are FREE
$15 on Friday
$10 Saturday
$5 Sunday
Pay one time and come back all weekend long
10-4 Friday Saturday Sunday
Facebook – Vintage Market Days of Mobile,
Instagram - @vintagemarketdaysofmobile
www.vintagemarketdays.com/market/mobile
