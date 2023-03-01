MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Vintage Market Days of Mobile will be held at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Rd N. in air conditioned Hocklander Hall.

March 3-5th

Children 12 and under and parking are FREE

$15 on Friday

$10 Saturday

$5 Sunday

Pay one time and come back all weekend long

10-4 Friday Saturday Sunday

Facebook – Vintage Market Days of Mobile,

Instagram - @vintagemarketdaysofmobile

www.vintagemarketdays.com/market/mobile

---

