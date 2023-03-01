We’ve got a very muggy humid start to the day with temperatures starting off in the lower 70s. We could hit a record high for the 6th consectutive day with a projected high in the low 80s.

Our sky will be Partly to Mostly Cloudy and rain chances stay minimal. There will be a bump in rain coverage for tomorrow and Friday as a cold front finally gets closer to the region. Even though we need rain, the rain coverage will only be at 30%.

A few strong storms are possible as the cold front moves in. Straight line winds are the main threats and winds will ramp up area wide even getting as high as 40mph before the front pushes in. The sky will go Sunny with perfect weather for Friday afternoon and Saturday. Highs will drop to the mid to low 70s with morning temps in the upper 40s by Saturday morning. Temps rise again as we head into next week with low chances for rain.



