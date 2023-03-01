Workforce Solutions: Promoting talent from within the workplace

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s nothing like the anticipation of a new hire, and the expectation of infusing fresh experience, talent, and drive into your workforce. Too often, however, those expectations go unmet. The data has long made it clear that external hires cost much more than promoting homegrown talent, and often don’t perform as well or stay as long as internally promoted employees.

Prior to 2020, a buyer’s job market with plentifully available talent may have hidden the costs of failing to properly value, train and engage existing employees for internal mobility. But the pandemic hastened the end of that comfortable scenario for employers, and it isn’t likely to return anytime soon. The new normal is a persistently tight, remote-working labor market that has seen power swing back toward employees, making it crucial for companies to get serious about developing their internal talent.

Despite knowing the relative benefit of developing existing talent, many organizations still struggle to do so successfully. Employers can feel overwhelmed by the pace and scope of the changes that are required. Prior to the pandemic, the rate of internal hiring fell to 28% in 2017 from 41% in 2015, according to a Gartner report.

We sat down with Leo Goncalves, VP of Workforce Solutions at the University of Phoenix, to talk more about how talent mobility contributes to organizational success.

