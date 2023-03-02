2 handed life sentences in separate murder cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of defendants received life sentences this week in unrelated murder cases.

On Thursday, a Mobile County Circuit Court judge gave Stanley Roberson Sr. a life in prison. In January 2023, a jury found him guilty of shooting Phillip Ledet to death at his home in Irvington in January 2020. Initially, investigators believed it may have been an accidental shooting. But a grand jury later indicted Roberson for murder.

In a separate case, a judge on Wednesday sentenced Leonard Gravesande to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 death of Nico Nichols on Dubose Street.

A jury found Gravesande guilty last month. Court records show he was on parole at the time for assault, attempted murder and robbery.

