2 handed life sentences in separate murder cases

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of defendants received life sentences this week in unrelated murder cases.

On Thursday, a Mobile County Circuit Court judge gave Stanley Roberson Sr. a life in prison. In January 2023, a jury found him guilty of shooting Phillip Ledet to death at his home in Irvington in January 2020. Initially, investigators believed it may have been an accidental shooting. But a grand jury later indicted Roberson for murder.

In a separate case, a judge on Wednesday sentenced Leonard Gravesande to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 death of Nico Nichols on Dubose Street.

A jury found Gravesande guilty last month. Court records show he was on parole at the time for assault, attempted murder and robbery.

