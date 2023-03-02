Art on the Wild Side to benefit Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Art on the Wild Side online action and party are coming up in a couple of weeks.

The online auction runs from March 18 to March 25 and includes artwork from zoo animal artists, adventure packages from the zoo, local attractions, and other items. The event concludes March 25 with a safari-themed party.

The annual event benefits the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. Executive Director Joel Hamilton dropped by the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Shelby Myers about the event.

