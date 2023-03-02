Advertise With Us
Bay Minette PD: BCHS student brought gun, marijuana to campus

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old student at Baldwin County High School was arrested Thursday after authorities said he brought a gun and marijuana onto the campus.

A school administrator was tipped off that a student had marijuana at school, according to Bay Minette police. When questioned, the student was cooperative and told the administrator and the school resource officer that he had weed and a gun in his car, police said. The administrator and school resource officer found the drugs and weapon after a searching the car, according to police.

The student was taken to the Baldwin County Corrections Center and charged with possession of a deadly weapon on school premises and second-degree possession of marijuana. He is being held with a bond of $11,000 for the two charges.

Police said there was no threat to the school or students as a result of the incident.

