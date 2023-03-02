Advertise With Us
Beachgoers hope others stay safe during rip current awareness week

The National Weather Service has designated this week as rip current awareness week.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - If you plan on visiting the beach this weekend, beware of the risk of rip currents.  Rip currents are extremely dangerous and this week we’ve seen plenty of red flags.

Just last year, the Beach Safe program was launched in Baldwin County.  The program alerts guests about current beach conditions.

Beachgoers say it’s crucial that you’re aware of the conditions before making a trip to the beach.

“It’s very important for people to read the signs and pay attention. Some people don’t pay attention because they think nothing can happen to them. It can,” Bill Pietron said.

“People don’t know the difference between a yellow and a red flag. And that’s really a shame because they need to know it to save their life. Those flags are there for a reason,” Jim Hanneman said.

For more information on how to recognize a rip current and what to do if caught in one, click this link.

