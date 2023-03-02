Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Chickasaw PD: 1 in custody after man shot

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department said one person is in custody in connection with a shooting that injured a 26-year-old man Thursday.

The shooting happened near Jacona and West Lee streets.

Police said the victim was taken to University Hospital in Mobile. His condition is unknown.

FOX10 News is working to get more details and will have more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Jasman Johnson
UPDATE: MPD makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper

Latest News

Chickasaw PD: 1 in custody after man shot
Magdalena Riggs
MPD asking public’s help to find missing teen
Daphne making changes to downtown
Daphne undertaking multi-year downtown improvement project
High RIP current risk increasing this weekend
High RIP current risk increasing this weekend