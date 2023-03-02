Chickasaw PD: 1 in custody after man shot

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department said one person is in custody in connection with a shooting that injured a 26-year-old man Thursday.

The shooting happened near Jacona and West Lee streets.

Police said the victim was taken to University Hospital in Mobile. His condition is unknown.

FOX10 News is working to get more details and will have more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.