City of Mobile accepting applications for Y.E.S. Internship program

The City of Mobile is now accepting applications from young Mobilians looking for internships through the Y.E.S. (Youth Empowered for Success) Initiative in 2023. Launched in 2016 to connect young people to local employment and development opportunities, the Y.E.S. Initiative is geared toward teenagers and college students interested in gaining valuable experience in the local workforce. Through Y.E.S. Internship programs in the Summer, Fall and Spring, the City of Mobile can connect young professionals to up to 160 hours of on-the-job workforce experience by partnering with local employers.

During a recent application period, more than 30 local employers applied to host Y.E.S. Interns in 2023. This year, Y.E.S. Interns will have the opportunity to work with large employers, small businesses, nonprofits and various departments throughout the City of Mobile. Internships through the Y.E.S. Initiative are open to high school students ages 16 to 18 and college students ages 18 to 24. All interns must reside in the City of Mobile. The City of Mobile will interview, vet and place interns based on availability, student interest, and the needs of participating employers.

“The Y.E.S. Initiative has helped thousands of young Mobilians gain paid work experience and make invaluable connections to local employers. We’ve also seen students start out as Y.E.S. Interns go on to become fulltime City of Mobile employees,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “If you’re a young person in our community looking to gain work experience, the Y.E.S. program is truly a great opportunity.”

Y.E.S. Internship applications are now open and will remain open through Monday, March 13. Students living within the City of Mobile between the ages 16 and 24 are encouraged to apply. You can find an application form and additional information at https://www.cityofmobile.org/yes251. For additional information, please contact the City of Mobile at: yes@cityofmobile.org. You can see the program start dates for our upcoming Y.E.S. programs below: Summer Internship Program Start Date: June 5, 2023 Fall Internship Program Start Date: September 11, 2023 Spring Internship Program Start Date: January 8, 2024

