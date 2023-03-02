Court seeking applications to replace Mobile County judge who died

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lawyers interested in filling a vacancy on the Mobile Cunty Circuit Court bench have until Friday to pick up an application.

The seat became vacant when Circuit Judge James Patterson suffered a stroke in December and died days later.

Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter told FOX10 News that lawyers can get applications from his office. Once Youngpeter receives completed applications, the names of those applicants will be announced April 7.

The Mobile County Judicial Commission, which is made up of a circuit judge, two lawyers and two non-lawyer citizens, will review those applications and select three finalists. Gov. Kay Ivey then will make an appointment from that list.

Retired judges temporarily having been filling in to cover Patterson’s docket.

