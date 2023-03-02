Advertise With Us
Expect a few storms Friday

By Jason Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WALA) - A few scattered strong storms are expected early Friday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a slight risk Level 2 shading in the inland counties for potential for severe storms. The heaviest activity will primarily occur between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday, based on the current models.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue in the short term. We had an all-time record high for the month of February on Tuesday at 85 degrees. We should stay very close to record highs through Thursday.

The next three days will also be very breezy, followed by slightly cooler weather this weekend.

