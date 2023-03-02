Advertise With Us
FOX10 Throwback Cookbook: Tomato Soup Cake

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Decades ago, the staff at WALA Radio made a cookbook. They compiled their family recipes, and recently it was discovered deep in the archives here at the station. Over the next couple of months, we are going to feature different recipes found in it. The first one is something our Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers picked out, a Tomato Soup Cake. Supposedly this was a recipe that began during WWII when families had to use common ingredients found in their cabinets. The only perishable item is butter.

Tomato Soup Cake:

  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup melted butter
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp nutmeg
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp allspice
  • 1 cup chopped dates
  • 1 cup chopped nuts
  • 1 can condensed tomato soup

Combine all of the dry ingredients in a bowl. Mix in tomato soup. The texture will be very thick, we used a spatula for this. Mix in melted butter, and then dates and nuts. Pour into cake pan. Cook at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Loaf pans will cook for 1-1.5 hours. Use a toothpick to check for doneness. Top with cream cheese icing.

THE VERDICT:

I enjoyed this recipe. It reminded us of a spice/carrot cake. Chelsey had a bit of a tomato aftertaste later on in the show. We enjoy serving ours warm and having the icing melt on top. Our engineer and director said they liked it but would prefer it chilled. If you make this recipe, let us know what you think!

