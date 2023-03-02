Fun March events with Mobile Parks and Rec
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Parks and Rec Manager of Events Jonni Nottingham joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun events taking place in March.
Women’s History Month Events
Health Screenings, Resources & Blood Drive Wednesday’s
March 1 (10am-2pm): Dotch Community Center
March 8 (10am-2pm): Hope Community Center
March 15 (10am-2pm): Taylor Park Community Center
March 22 (10am-2pm): Hillsdale Community Center
Sip ‘N Paint: An Evening of Relaxation
Wednesday, March 29 (6-9pm): Mardi Gras Park
Movies in the Park Thursday’s
March 2: Detective Pikachu
March 9: Annie
March 16: Luca
March 23: Top Gun: Maverick
March 30: Willy Wonka
April 6: Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade
April 13: Onward
April 20: The Lorax
Friday, March 10 (6-9pm): LODA ArtWalk - Sports & Photography and Kids Zone
Saturdays at the Coop!
March 11 (7-10pm): Pet Night
For more information and all events visit:
