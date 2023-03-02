Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Fun March events with Mobile Parks and Rec

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Parks and Rec Manager of Events Jonni Nottingham joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun events taking place in March.

Women’s History Month Events

Health Screenings, Resources & Blood Drive Wednesday’s

March 1 (10am-2pm): Dotch Community Center

March 8 (10am-2pm): Hope Community Center

March 15 (10am-2pm): Taylor Park Community Center

March 22 (10am-2pm): Hillsdale Community Center

Sip ‘N Paint: An Evening of Relaxation

Wednesday, March 29 (6-9pm): Mardi Gras Park

Movies in the Park Thursday’s

March 2: Detective Pikachu

March 9: Annie

March 16: Luca

March 23: Top Gun: Maverick

March 30: Willy Wonka

April 6: Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade

April 13: Onward

April 20: The Lorax

Friday, March 10 (6-9pm): LODA ArtWalk - Sports & Photography and Kids Zone

Saturdays at the Coop!

March 11 (7-10pm): Pet Night

For more information and all events visit:

mobileparksandrec.org

cityofmobile.org

