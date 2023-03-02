Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media gives us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

BEERS AND BLOOMS- Sat 12 noon-6pm, Bellingrath Gardens, Theodore

Bellingrath’s Beers & Blooms is an all-day craft beer festival and concert series on the Great Lawn at the heart of the Gardens. Hear great music from local bands, sample a wide variety of craft brews, shop with local vendors at their booths, and feast with a selection of food trucks, all in the beautiful surroundings of the springtime Gardens. CLICK HERE

MOBILE BOAT SHOW- Fri 12 noon-8pm; Sat 10am-8pm; Sun 10am-5pm, Mobile Convention Center

This year’s show features a great selection of boats, motors, personal watercraft, and marine accessories. This show is always the best place to see all of the new models in one place for easy comparison shopping. Take advantage of “special show pricing” that is only offered at the show. Plus there are great special events for the whole family to enjoy! CLICK HERE

VINTAGE MARKET DAYS- Fri/Sat/Sun 10am-4pm, The Grounds, West Mobile

Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. CLICK HERE

FIRST FRIDAY ARTWALK- Fri 6pm-8pm, Eastern Shore Art Center and various venues in downtown Fairhope

Visit ESAC for exhibits, live music and more! Exhibits to include: Patt Odom, Maria Papp and ESAC Sumi-e students, and a one-of-a-kind Southern Folk Art collection. Live music. Refreshments served. Free admission. CLICK HERE

DAPHNE’S ARBOR DAY TREE GIVEAWAY- Sat 8am-10am, Daphne Public Library

Daphne’s Arbor Day Tree Giveaway is back! Join us on Saturday, March 4, 2023 as we give away over 500 trees! Vendors, Master Gardners, music and more will be on site for a great community event. CLICK HERE

TEE OFF FORE A CURE- Fri 6:30pm, Sat 9am, Lakewood Golf Club, Point Clear

Children’s of Alabama celebrates Tee Off Fore A Cure with a weekend of internationally-themed events designed to celebrate the 18th year of the fundraiser and honor Fairhope cancer survivor Frances Grace Hirs.

CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Jasman Johnson
UPDATE: MPD makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper

Latest News

Multiple Myeloma Told True Campaign
Multiple Myeloma Told True Campaign
Multiple Myeloma Told True Campaign
Multiple Myeloma Told True Campaign
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
WALA 70th Anniversary cookbook recipe: Tomato Soup Cake
FOX10 Throwback Cookbook: Tomato Soup Cake