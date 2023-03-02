iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media gives us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

BEERS AND BLOOMS- Sat 12 noon-6pm, Bellingrath Gardens, Theodore

Bellingrath’s Beers & Blooms is an all-day craft beer festival and concert series on the Great Lawn at the heart of the Gardens. Hear great music from local bands, sample a wide variety of craft brews, shop with local vendors at their booths, and feast with a selection of food trucks, all in the beautiful surroundings of the springtime Gardens. CLICK HERE

MOBILE BOAT SHOW- Fri 12 noon-8pm; Sat 10am-8pm; Sun 10am-5pm, Mobile Convention Center

This year’s show features a great selection of boats, motors, personal watercraft, and marine accessories. This show is always the best place to see all of the new models in one place for easy comparison shopping. Take advantage of “special show pricing” that is only offered at the show. Plus there are great special events for the whole family to enjoy! CLICK HERE

VINTAGE MARKET DAYS- Fri/Sat/Sun 10am-4pm, The Grounds, West Mobile

Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. CLICK HERE

FIRST FRIDAY ARTWALK- Fri 6pm-8pm, Eastern Shore Art Center and various venues in downtown Fairhope

Visit ESAC for exhibits, live music and more! Exhibits to include: Patt Odom, Maria Papp and ESAC Sumi-e students, and a one-of-a-kind Southern Folk Art collection. Live music. Refreshments served. Free admission. CLICK HERE

DAPHNE’S ARBOR DAY TREE GIVEAWAY- Sat 8am-10am, Daphne Public Library

Daphne’s Arbor Day Tree Giveaway is back! Join us on Saturday, March 4, 2023 as we give away over 500 trees! Vendors, Master Gardners, music and more will be on site for a great community event. CLICK HERE

TEE OFF FORE A CURE- Fri 6:30pm, Sat 9am, Lakewood Golf Club, Point Clear

Children’s of Alabama celebrates Tee Off Fore A Cure with a weekend of internationally-themed events designed to celebrate the 18th year of the fundraiser and honor Fairhope cancer survivor Frances Grace Hirs.

