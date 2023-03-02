Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Infirmary Health plans colorectal cancer screening events

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in American men and women combined.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Isaac Payne and Ashley Raines from Infirmary Health spoke with FOX10′s Shelby Myers about upcoming screening events that could save your life or the life of someone you love.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Jasman Johnson
UPDATE: MPD makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper

Latest News

The contamination is linked to a material sourced from a third part supplier, according to Mead...
ADPH issue recall advisory for powdered infant formula
The FDA is considering making Narcan available over-the-counter.
Alabama Medical Association pushing for naloxone to be available over the counter
Alabama nursing group asking for recruitment and retention funds
American Heart Association’s Evan Duffy discusses importance of learning CPR
American Heart Association’s Evan Duffy discusses importance of learning CPR