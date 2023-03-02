Mobile Literary Festival 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Literary Festival is an annual celebration of the Greater Mobile Area’s literary community. This free festival features creative writing workshops, publishing industry panel discussions, poetry readings, and The Haunted Book Shop popup shop, which sells all of Mobile’s favorite area authors. The festival was founded in 2016.

Mobile Literary Festival

March 11, 2023

9AM-4:30PM

Ben May Main Library

701 Government St., Mobile, AL

For schedule and other information, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/MobileLiteraryFestival

