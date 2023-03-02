Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile man admits stealing tens of thousands of dollars with forged, counterfeit checks

Sean Donnell White ... pleads guilty to federal fraud charges.
Sean Donnell White ... pleads guilty to federal fraud charges.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man arrested last year after a high-speed chase admitted Thursday that he stole mail was part of a scheme to steal tens of thousands of dollars using forged and counterfeit checks.

Sean Donnell White, 28, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to federal prosecutors, White used a so-called arrow key, a device that a postal worker can use to access any mailbox. He admitted that he and others stole mail, searching for checks that they used to produce forged and counterfeit checks that they deposited in banks.

The indictment focuses on a single victim, a business in Brewton. The company’s owner reported to law enforcement investigators that checks had been written in the firm’s name without the owner’s authorization, according to White/s written plea agreement.

According to the plea document, White deposited 10 checks totaling $35,334 in May. He agreed as part of the plea bargain to be held accountable for attempted fraud totaling $69,509.

Surveillance footage shows White in November taking mail from boxes at the Shoppes of Bel Air, Western American Circle, Joe Treadwell Drive and Airport Boulevard.

Law enforcement officers arrested White after he led them on a high-speed chase on Nov. 1 in which he drove through several stop signs and parking lots before heading east on Airport Boulevard. The chase ended in front of a house on Emogene Street, according to the plea document.

White admitted that he then tried to run away; eventually, officers hit him with a stun gun.

A judge set White’s sentencing for September. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend leniency, but the defendant faces a mandatory-minimum two-year sentence for the identity theft on top of whatever punishment he receives for the bank fraud.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Jasman Johnson
UPDATE: MPD makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper

Latest News

FOX10 Breaking News
UPDATE: Mobile PD releases identity of Wednesday’s Heron Drive shooting
The Decisive became the third cutter since 2001 to be decommissioned as part of modernization...
Crew members past and present celebrate the USCGC Decisive during decommissioning ceremony.
MPD investigating shooting into an occupied dwelling
MPD investigating robbery at Greer’s
Image of tornado damage in Autauga County from Jan. 12, 2023.
2 weeks left for Alabama storm survivors to apply for FEMA assistance