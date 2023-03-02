Mobile man admits stealing tens of thousands of dollars with forged, counterfeit checks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man arrested last year after a high-speed chase admitted Thursday that he stole mail was part of a scheme to steal tens of thousands of dollars using forged and counterfeit checks.

Sean Donnell White, 28, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to federal prosecutors, White used a so-called arrow key, a device that a postal worker can use to access any mailbox. He admitted that he and others stole mail, searching for checks that they used to produce forged and counterfeit checks that they deposited in banks.

The indictment focuses on a single victim, a business in Brewton. The company’s owner reported to law enforcement investigators that checks had been written in the firm’s name without the owner’s authorization, according to White/s written plea agreement.

According to the plea document, White deposited 10 checks totaling $35,334 in May. He agreed as part of the plea bargain to be held accountable for attempted fraud totaling $69,509.

Surveillance footage shows White in November taking mail from boxes at the Shoppes of Bel Air, Western American Circle, Joe Treadwell Drive and Airport Boulevard.

Law enforcement officers arrested White after he led them on a high-speed chase on Nov. 1 in which he drove through several stop signs and parking lots before heading east on Airport Boulevard. The chase ended in front of a house on Emogene Street, according to the plea document.

White admitted that he then tried to run away; eventually, officers hit him with a stun gun.

A judge set White’s sentencing for September. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend leniency, but the defendant faces a mandatory-minimum two-year sentence for the identity theft on top of whatever punishment he receives for the bank fraud.

