MOBILE POLICE: WHEN IS A FRIEND NOT A FRIEND?-WHEN THEY SHOOT YOU!

Investigators say Armed Robbery was the motive.
By Byron Day
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Sometimes, friends can become your worst enemies, especially when they rob you, then shoot you. Mobile Police say one guy found out the hard way.

This is 30 year old Demario Terrell Davis. Investigators say he goes by the name “Mario.” According to investigators, last month Davis needed cash. But instead of just asking his friend for it, he decided to take it from him-demanding all the money the victim had on him-at gunpoint. Once the victim handed it over, that’s when M-P-D says Davis shot him..then ran off. The victim’s wounds were not serious.

Demario “Mario” Davis is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. He’s charged with First Degree Assault and Robbery. If you have seen Davis, or know where he is, do not approach him. Mobile Police warn he’s armed and dangerous. Instead, call the FROX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to leave your name.

