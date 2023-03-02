MPD asking public’s help to find missing teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway/missing teenage girl.

Magdalena Riggs, 15, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 around 6 a.m. at 6232 Spanish Trail in Spanish Trail Apartments in Theodore, according to police. She was last seen wearing black jogger sweatpants with a white stripe down both sides and a black Tulones hoodie with the words “Currency Collector” in silver letters on the back, police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Magdalena Riggs is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department immediately at 251-208-7211.

