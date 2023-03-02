Advertise With Us
MPD asks public’s help locating ‘potentially endangered’ man

Coniah Dubose
Coniah Dubose
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who they said is missing and potentially endangered.




Coniah Dubose, 24, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has long black dreads and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Coniah Dubose or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211; or leave an anonymous tip or text by calling 844-251-0644 or mobilepd.org/crimetip.

Cop on scene of fatal Mobile wreck: 'Man, he must have been hauling'
