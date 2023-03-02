MPD investigating robbery at Greer’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery that happened yesterday morning at Greer’s grocery store located at 670 Broad Street.

Police said they responded to the store at approximately 10:19 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered an unknown female subject had taken merchandise without paying.

The clerk attempted to stop her but was pushed to the ground, according to authorities.

The subject fled before police arrived and the investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.

