MPD investigating shooting into an occupied dwelling

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are looking for a suspect who fired shots into a victim’s home and two vehicles early this morning.

MPD said they responded to the 2000 block of Cheshire Drive South at approximately 1:20 a.m. regarding a shots fired.

Officers discovered the victim’s residence and two unoccupied vehicles were shot at, however nobody was injured, according to authorities.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.