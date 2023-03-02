Advertise With Us
MPD investigating shooting into an occupied dwelling

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are looking for a suspect who fired shots into a victim’s home and two vehicles early this morning.

MPD said they responded to the 2000 block of Cheshire Drive South at approximately 1:20 a.m. regarding a shots fired.

Officers discovered the victim’s residence and two unoccupied vehicles were shot at, however nobody was injured, according to authorities.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

