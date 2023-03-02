Pensacola contestant to take Jeopardy! stage Thursday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A young lady from Pensacola hit the books and big stage once again, starring in Thursday night’s episode of Jeopardy!.

This wasn’t the first time she’s been on the show either.

Maggie Brown, 19, first competed on Jeopardy! back in 2018 as a sophomore in high school. She was invited back for their first-ever ‘High School Reunion’ tournament this season.

She’s a confident and charismatic young woman, representing the University of West Florida and her hometown Pensacola. She’s a sophomore at UWF and majoring in international studies and art history. She was co-salutatorian of her high school, with a soaring GPA of 5.55.

Brown first competed five years ago, applying as a 14-year-old and was chosen out of 20,000 students.

“Me? Someone who’s from Florida? Not a super well-known town, public school, me selected?” said Brown. “Then to be selected again, I’m just so proud to be able to represent Pensacola, UWF, Ransom Middle School, and Tate High School because those schools really instilled the love of learning and trivia in me.”

In January, she spent a week in Los Angeles, reuniting with old friends from the show and taping the newest episode. Though prepared, she was still nervous.

“I think anybody would be nervous to see themselves on national TV again,” she said. “It was crazy the first time around, but now I have the foresight of knowing what to expect.”

There are 27 returning contestants, and the winner takes home $100,000, but she said the biggest rewards are the friendships.

“I wish we could show how we were off screen as well, because I feel like us being friends comes way before the game and the contestants,” she said. “It was just an honor to be able to play with them.”

Maggie competes on Jeopardy! on FOX10 at 6 p.m. Thursday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.