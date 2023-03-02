Steve Mask accepts Theodore football head coaching job

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Well it looks like Theodore football has found their guy. Steve Mask has accepted the head coaching position with the Bobcats.

Mask stepped down as the head coach at Pell City High School just yesterday, after going 1-9 in his one and only season with the Panthers.

Mask will be taking over for former Bobcats head Coach Eric Collier, who accepted a position with South Alabama last month to become the director of football development.

Theodore went 13-1 last season under Collier. Their only loss came at the hands of 6A state champion, Saraland in the 6A semifinals.

Masked coached ten seasons with St. Paul’s Episcopal school and in those ten seasons, he led the Saints to four 5A state titles.

Saint Paul’s brought home the blue map in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2020 with Mask at the helm. In 2014 and 2020 the Saints went undefeated.

He has a 211-107 record in 27 years as a head coach in the state of Alabama. Mask coached at Bradshaw, Buckhorn, and Colbert County. Coach Mask was inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2020.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.