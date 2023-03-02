Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Tips to financially prepare to buy a home

Expert: Practice paying your expected mortgage before buying your home
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The average home buyer saves for four years before making a purchase, according to the National Association of Realtors. So, experts recommend if you plan to buy a home the time to start saving for a down payment is now.

Virginia Credit Union financial coach Cherry Dale said there are many different options for down payments.

Dale said your first step should be to contact a loan officer to discuss the best option for you. While there are loans where you can put 0% down, most lenders recommend you put down 20%. So, for a $300,000 house, you would need a $60,000 down payment.

Once you know how much you’ll need for a down payment, Dale recommended setting up a separate savings account just for it. She suggested you make automatic contributions and put any bonus, tax refund, or unexpected income into that account.

Dale also pointed out that while saving for a down payment, you should also prepare for any difference in what you are spending on housing now and your eventual home payment.

For example, if your home will cost $500 more per month than your rent, you should start practicing paying the entire mortgage payment by putting the extra $500 into a savings account.

“So, you’re pretend paying that mortgage before you actually get in there and then you can know if it fits your budget without being overwhelmed with the thought of defaulting on a mortgage,” Dale said.

Lastly, Dale suggested that you put a time frame on your goal. Figure out how much you need to set aside each month, so you can realistically be ready to buy your home.

The Department of Housing and Development (HUD) has a comprehensive guide for anyone looking to purchase a home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Jasman Johnson
UPDATE: MPD makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper

Latest News

Baldwin County deputy-involved shooting in Elsanor
Baldwin County deputy-involved shooting in Elsanor
A shelter dog named Sky has been adopted by a family after not receiving any interest for months.
‘It finally happened’: Shelter dog gets forever home after no inquiries for months
DC's cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
DC's cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
FOX10 Breaking News
Baldwin County deputy-involved shooting in Elsanor
A stop for breakfast ends up with a Lexington man losing his appetite after he bought a lottery...
‘I wasn’t able to eat breakfast after that’: Man stopping for food, gas wins $50K from lottery ticket