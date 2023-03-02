Advertise With Us
We could hit a record high for a 7th consecutive day.

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s a very humid start to the day and we could hit a record high for a 7th consecutive day with highs projected to reach the low 80s again. We are starting off in the low 70s as of 5 am and there will be a few stray showers out there.

Rain coverage will be at 20% but could reach 40% early tomorrow morning as a cold front pushes in. The storms could pack a punch but severe weather probabilities are low. The big issue will be the winds. We could have South winds up to 40mph for tonight and tomorrow morning. Thankfully the winds will start to die down by Friday afternoon.

A cold front arrives early tomorrow morning and will be out of our area before midday. Highs drop to the mid-70s this weekend with morning temps around 50 degrees. That’s still well above where we should be but it will feel better compared to all the oppressive record heat we’ve been dealing with. Temps crank back up next week.

Another above-average day