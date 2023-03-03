Advertise With Us
Authorities release name of man killed in Baldwin County deputy-involved shooting

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit on Friday released the name of the man killed Thursday in a deputy-involved shooting in Elsanor.

Authorities identified the man as 58-year-old James Richard Pavlista of Elsanor, who was shot by a Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy Thursday afternoon. The deputy involved in the event was not injured, according to the Baldwin County MCU. A second deputy arrived on the scene shortly after the shots were fired and both the deputies administered aid to Pavlista, according to authorites. However, Pavlista was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Mobile.

The Baldwin County MCU said it will continue investigating the incident and the results of the investigation will be turned over to the Baldwin County district attorney for review.

