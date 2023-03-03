Brodie’s Cream & Bean Spring Market

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

Brodie’s Cream and Bean is a family-owned ice cream, coffee and gift shop in the heart of Silverhill, Alabama. We partner with Maji Hope to do clean water projects in rural villages in East Africa.

Spring Market Day

Saturday, March 4 from 9am-3pm

We will have 23 local artisans with everything from jewelry, pottery, handmade aprons, home décor, antiques, candles as well as a local baker, and food trucks. We also have some of our local Silverhill businesses having events this weekend like The Farmhouse Gallery and Mother Daughter Market and are so happy to be welcoming a couple of new businesses opening in our downtown area.

Vendor fees for this event benefit Maji Hope to help do clean water projects in the next few months.

Website for more info about: www.MajiHope.org

Brodie’s Cream & Bean is on Facebook and Instagram

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.