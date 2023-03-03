Advertise With Us
Chatting with Rhonda Hart

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rhonda Hart discusses her musical journey.

Rhonda Hart is a Grammy® Award Nominee for co-penning the title cut “Did I Shave My Legs For This” with Deanna Carter. The album has sold over 5 million copies! The twice Grammy nominated song “Did I Shave My Legs For This” is currently celebrating its 25th Anniversary RE-RELEASE in collaboration with Vince Gill, Terri Clark, Sara Evans and Ashley McBride. The title cut is labeled as one of the top 100 Best Female Country Songs of all time! Rhonda & co-writer Deanna Carter were featured on “The Making of the Song” on Circle Television’s; “Country Sessions’' and People Magazine. Rhonda has been writing and performing with artists like Dean Dillon, Tracy Lawrence, Dennis Robbins, Deanna Carter, Mila Mason and Tim McGraw over the span of her career. She is currently working on a project with Nashville Multi-Grammy Winner, Billy Sherrill.

Rhonda Hart Music on all social media platforms

LiveMusicLineUp.com for her local schedule

Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival November 9th-19th 2023

Discussing short and long-term trends at the gas pump
Tech to make life easier
Pepsi SoundStage: Rhonda Hart
