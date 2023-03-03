Discussing short and long-term trends at the gas pump

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices have dropped steadily over the past few weeks, but they may be rising again very soon. Crude prices rose a couple of weeks ago after Russia said it was planning to cut March oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in retaliation for international sanctions. OPEC said they wouldn’t boost output to make up for the shortfall.

Prices may also rise due to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Turkey is a major energy hub and companies are limiting operations at the strategic seaport of Ceyhan. In the U.S., Travel club AAA reported a national average price of $3.43 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, six cents less than a week ago and four cents below the price at the pump this time last year, due to low demand.

So what does this mean for the spring and summer? Professor Bluntzer, with TCU, sat down with us to discuss the short-term and long-term trends in the energy markets and at prices at the pump.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.