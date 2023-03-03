Eminence Promotions fight event Saturday night at the ABBA Shrine Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eminence Promotions has a big fight event coming up this Saturday night. The event will take place at the ABBA Shrine Center on Saturday, March 4th and feature the headliner: Peltier vs Teague.

