Federal judge in Mobile sentences woman to prison for her role in unemployment fraud

U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.(Brendan Kirby/FOX10 News)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Friday sentenced a member of a fraud ring to 10 months in prison – with credit for the nearly two months she previously spent locked up after her arrest.

The sentence imposed on Tempitope Majekodunmi by U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose struck a middle ground between what the defense and prosecutors sought.

Majekodunmi pleaded guilty to in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She admitted that she helped transfer money that co-conspirators illegally had obtained from fraudulent unemployment applications they made using a computer server in Brewton.

Co-defendant Kamoru Temitope Adebayo admitted that he used computers at his business in 2020. Most of that money ended up in bank accounts or loaded onto debit cards. Majekodunmi, a friend of Adebayo from their native Nigeria, admitted that she sent those funds to him in Mexico.

Defense attorney Arthur Madden sought to avoid additional prison time for his client, whom he depicted as a minor participant in the scheme who got involved because of her friendship with Adebayo, who supported her when her husband left her and her two children.

“The defendant has pleaded guilty and has taken responsibility for assisting Adebayo,” Madden wrote in a sentencing memo. “She feels betrayed by him, and angry at herself for continuing to participate in what she knew was wrong.”

Adebayo called Majekodunmi from Mexico in 2018 or 2019 and asked if she could help a friend transfer money to Nigeria, Madden wrote. She agreed, and others followed.

Madden wrote that the amounts were small at first but grew over time and that his client at some point became aware that the circumstances of the transfers involved illegal activity.

“Ties of friendship and ethnic kinship, and commissions, caused defendant to turn a blind eye toward what she came to suspect, and then know, was money from criminal activity,” he wrote.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Bodnar argued for the minimum sentenced under advisory guidelines, two years and three months, as set forth in the plea agreement.

“If this Court sentences Tempitope Majekodunmi to her requested sentence of time served, her total incarceration period would be less than two months,” he wrote. “Such a variance is not warranted.”

Bodnar wrote in the court document that Majekodunmi performed the same money-transfer role for an entirely different fraud scheme and that she used a forged death certificate in the state of Texas.

The judge previously sentenced Adebayo to time served plus 30 days. He got a break after prosecutors said he had assisted in prosecuting others. Co-defendants Ayodele Elijah Abolarinwa and Evelyn Green received sentences of almost four years and one year, respectively. A fifth person named in the indictment remains at large.

