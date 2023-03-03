Feeding the Gulf Coast recognized as one of the top food banks in the nation

Advertise With Us
By Ashlyn Nichols
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local food bank has been recognized as one of the top food banks in the nation.

An analysis done by 24/7 Wall Street says Feeding the Gulf Coast ranks number 2 out of the nation’s top 40 food banks.

They were scored on several categories ranging from organizational impact to finance, leadership and more.

Feeding the Gulf Coast CEO Michael Ledger ways he was surprised when he found out they’d been nationally recognized.

“They actually started with over 2,000 food banks and narrowed that down to the top 40 and then within the top 40 I was really surprised to see we had ranked number 2. Although I shouldn’t be surprised because we have such an amazing team and an amazing board and an amazing community that supports us,” stated Ledger.

There was a lot that went into this ranking conducted by 24/7 Wall Street.

“They look at things particularly related to the Charity Navigator- which is trying to evaluate how good we are with the funds we receive, the impact we make, leadership. One of the big ones shows that we’re very good with the resources we’re given- we have a 100% score- 97 cents of every dollar goes back to the mission,” explained Ledger.

He says this speaks volumes, especially after battling obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing inflation.

“Today with food insecurity being so important during the impact of COVID and everything that has happened since COVID with inflation- there’s a lot of amazing work being done by our peers out there. To have that recognition says so much about everyone that is involved in this process,” he added.

Peggy Lyles, a long-time employee in the food bank industry, has been dedicating her life to this mission for 30 years

“Our staff and our volunteers- without them we couldn’t have made number 2 in anything,” said Lyles.

She adds that she’s thrilled by this honor, given the fact that she has seen Feeding the Gulf Coast grow and change over the decades.

“When we first started, it was more like a ‘mom and pop’ operation where we had one box truck,” explained Lyles. “We had maybe 5 or 6 employees. We were actually using pencil and paper- now we are computerized.”

Still, regardless of the changing times, Lyles says her mission has remained the same.

“It’s more of a ministry for me than it is a job.”

Lyles says there is still a lot of work to be done.

“To be able to say that we are number 2- what we are really saying is that the need is still there because we still have homelessness, we still have food insecurity. It’s a good thing to know that we are keeping up with the need of what needs to be happening,” she concluded.

Click here to learn more about Feeding the Gulf Coast and how you can get involved.

