Huntsville man killed by tree on Hillwood Drive

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI) ambulances responded to the incident on Hillwood Drive around 1:23 p.m.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead in Huntsville after a tree fell on him Friday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI) ambulances responded to the incident on Hillwood Drive around 1:23 p.m.

Webster confirmed the man died after a tree fell on him. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department said the man’s death was ruled an accident. The man was cleaning up limbs when the tree fell on him.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

