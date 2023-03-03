Advertise With Us
Judge Naman found guilty for ethics violation

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Edmond Naman was found guilty of violating Canon 3b(4) of the Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics on Thursday.

Naman serves as a Mobile County juvenile court judge.

He was suspended last week amid an ethics complaint that he improperly appointed his brother-in-law to handle legal matters before juvenile court.

According to the final judgement, Judge Naman will be adjudged to have violated Canon 3b(4) only and be censured.

The parties also stipulate that any remaining claims in this proceeding are dismissed with prejudice.

